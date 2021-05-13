OTTUMWA — The League of Women Voters of Ottumwa will be hosting an education forum with area college and school district officials Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. John Auditorium on the Indian Hills Community College campus in Ottumwa.
The forum will be moderated by Centerville Community School District superintendent Tom Rubel and features an array of administrators, economic development officials, school board members, etc.
The forum can be attended face-to-face, and the in-person audience will be able to ask questions for approximately 30-45 minutes on a first-come, first-served basis. There will be two microphones near the stage to ask questions.
The forum also will be live-streamed on the Ottumwa Radio Facebook page.
The major theme of the forum is "connecting education and the workforce to grow southern Iowa."
The list of panelists includes:
• Marty Braster, Centerville school board member
• Kevin Crall, Albia superintendent
• Beth Danowsky, community development specialist at MUSCO Lighting and Indian Hills Community College trustee
• LuAnn Eakins, Centerville school counselor
• Jeremy Hissem, Van Buren County superintendent
• Mike Matthes, executive director of PACT (Promoting Appanoose & Centerville Together)
• Mike McGrory, Ottumwa superintendent
• Matt Thompson, Indian Hills Community College president
• Christopher Watkins, executive director of Lucas County Economic Development
• Kristie Welsh, Fairfield school board member