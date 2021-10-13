OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Police Department is seeking assistance in locating an elderly woman who went missing on a walk Tuesday evening.
Police say 81-year-old Connie Joan Turner was reported missing after leaving her residence to go for a walk around 9 p.m. Tuesday. She did not arrive at her destination and had not returned home as of Wednesday morning.
Turner was last seen at approximately 8 p.m. at the Casey's at 346 Richmond Ave. An extensive search has been done by the police department and Turner, who suffers from dementia, was not located.
The police department requests residents on Ottumwa's south side check their properties for Turner. The department said she may have gotten into a vehicle or a shed on a property to escape the rain. Residents are asked to check garages, car ports, or any other area a person could be.
Turner is 5 feet, 2 inches, weighs approximately 105 pounds, and has short gray hair and hazel-colored eyes. She has been reported to be wearing a light-colored blouse and dark-colored blue jeans.
If the public has any information on the whereabouts of Turner, residents are asked to contact the police department at 641-683-0661.