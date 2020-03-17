ELDON — Closures of businesses and institutions amid the COVID-19 outbreak has not spared small communities.
On Tuesday, Eldon announced the closure of its City Hall until April 16. The city plans to reassess the situation then and make a decision on reopening. The KD Center and library will be closed as well.
That does not mean city staff and services will be unavailable. The city said staff will be available during normal business hours at 641-652-7501. It also listed three contacts for after-hours emergencies: Mayor Jerry Potts (799-9335), Public Works Superintendent Jerred Reed (799-9015) and City Clerk Carrie Teninty (799-8782).
City committee meetings are suspended and will not take place during the closure unless required. Meetings during the closure, if needed, will take place by electronic means.
Senior meals are canceled until May 5.
Water service is unaffected and garbage pickup will remain on Mondays.
Utility bills may be paid at the city’s drop box or at Libertyville Savings Bank’s drop box.
People who had reservations for the center or library should call 641-652-7510 for information. Deposit fees will be refunded.
Curbside delivery of library materials can be arranged in advance by calling 641-652-7517. Library patrons can return materials in the book drop box.