ELDON — The Eldon Public Library has reached accreditation status.
The State Library or Iowa announced that the EPL has met the conditions for state accreditation as outlined in “In Service to Iowa: Public Library Standards Sixth Edition.” It is valid through June 30, 2023.
Accredited libraries receive a higher rate of compensation through the State Library’s Enrich Iowa program. They also receive a Certificate of Accreditation signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, State Librarian Michael Scott and Iowa Commission of Libraries Chairperson Joe Lock.
The Eldon Public Library has been recognized for its efforts in all areas of library operations including governance and funding, staffing, library collection, services, public relations, access and facilities.
“The director and board of trustees of the Eldon Public Library and the city of Eldon are to be commended for this achievement and their commitment to excellence in public library services for their community,” said Scott.
For more information on the State Library’s accreditation program, and to view the Public Library Standards, go to www.statelibraryofiowa.org/ld/a-b/accr-and-standards.