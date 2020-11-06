DES MOINES — A former Eldon man was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for a charge of transporting child pornography.
On Thursday, Troy Wayne Davis, 57, formerly of Eldon, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger.
Beyond the 30-year prison sentence, Davis will have to serve five years of supervised release following his prison term, pay $40,000 in restitution and comply with sex offender registry requirements.
The federal investigation against Davis began in early 2019 after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child pornography had been uploaded to Davis' social media accounts.
A warrant was served at Davis' residence in Eldon in August 2019, with investigators seizing computers and phones that contained thousands of videos and images of child pornography.
Investigators said he sent and received videos of child pornography to other people, solicited underage boys to send him nude photos and solicited minors for sex over the internet.
Davis was convicted in 1998 on two counts of lascivious acts with a child in Wapello County district court.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force helped with the investigation.
Those with information about a child being sexually abused are encouraged to call the Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-284-7821.