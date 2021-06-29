OTTUMWA — One day after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for Wapello County, the county board of supervisors acknowledged it during Tuesday's weekly meeting at the courthouse.
The approval of the declaration begins the process of residents — in this case, those affected by the flash flood in Eldon Thursday — being able to receive disaster relief funding in the wake of damages to homes and property.
The declaration offers individual assistance up to $5,000 to "repair their homes back to a livable state," county director of Emergency Management Tim Richmond said, though there are some limits as documented in the Iowa Code; household income must be 200% or less of the federal poverty level.
Items such as kitchen items, small appliances, furnishings, large appliances, food, floor and wall repair, and other structural components, are eligible under the assistance.
Richmond was in Eldon Thursday evening when Chippewa Creek overflowed and shut down roads in and out of the town as well as other county roads. The repair cost is likely to be steep, and Richmond is hoping the county will eventually be able to tap into public funding.
As much as a foot of rain fell, with 6 inches in about an hour.
"By far this is worse than I anticipated," Richmond said. "Of course, rushing water is far more damaging than just flooding river banks. It's just amazing what the local videos that we shared showed.
"When you look at how far that creek expanded boundaries, there was a literal river right through town."
Richmond had completed some initial assessments through a website that allowed residents to post photos of the damage to their property. But there is also more infrastructure damage than he expected.
"We were able to connect seven households with the Red Cross, and they offer some assistance on homes that are considered major damage," he said. "We had six of those homes had sections or whole walls destroyed or pushed in in basements, so those are considered major damage. We have one house that was damaged on the main floor that they had to move out, and a second home that impacted their main living floor."
Also, Richmond said that those who performed the online damage assessment would have trash picked up from the curb and taken to dumpsters.
"We've had an excellent response by the people of Eldon to our online assessment, and I think maybe that's because they have practice dealing with some of this stuff," he said. "But it's a new program and it helps me locally get programs going quickly. If you look at the speed of it, it happened on Thursday, was requested by me on Friday and the governor made the declaration (Monday).
"That's pretty fast to get that individual assistance unlocked."
Aside from property damage, there also has been a sanitary sewer washout that has dumped raw sewage into the creek.
"They've suffered quite a lot of infrastructure damage from streets being torn up, culverts washed out, storm sewers ...," he said.
County engineer Jeff Skalberg said there are 47 sites that will need to be repaired, and the estimated cost of that is $380,000. While Richmond is hoping for more funding, especially for the infrastructure aspect, it will take other counties who might have been affected by the storms to report details to the state.
Skalberg said his Secondary Roads crew has had to repair 155th Street twice, and over time has built up for his staff "running around closing roads, doing some initial repairs, just getting them in and out of there." On Tuesday, the department closed 15th Street between 100th Avenue and 110th Avenue due to flooding.
"Nine to 10 inch rains are a little bit of a weather anomaly," Richmond said. "Farmers are increasingly tiling their fields to get better drainage and efficiency, but that doesn't help when it comes to flooding. Fixing one problem creates another."
"It's used to be 100-year floods were every 100 years," Supervisor Brian Morgan said. "Now it seems they're every 10 years."
In other business:
• Skalberg, during a chaotic weekend, said catalytic converters were stolen off five trucks in the Secondary Roads fleet "either Sunday morning or Sunday night."
"That's going to hamper us a little bit, but we're making do," he said.
Supervisor Wayne Huit said the 10 cameras for the department the supervisors approved earlier this month had arrived, and said: "they should be up here before too long."
• The supervisors approved 2021-22 wages for all county employees. The elected officials will receive between a 2.3 and 2.8% increase in pay.
• The supervisors also approved union contracts with the Secondary Roads, courthouse and sheriff's units. Resolutions would be on next week's agenda to adopt the contracts.