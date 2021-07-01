ELDON — The city of Eldon has temporarily repaired a sewer line that washed out June 24, stopping an ongoing wastewater discharge.
The city blocked off and rerouted wastewater upstream about 5 p.m. Tuesday, ending the 10,000 to 15,000 gallons per day wastewater discharge.
Eventually, city officials plan to install a new pipeline, abandoning the old one.
Heavy rains last week washed out a concrete pier, collapsing a 40-foot section of pipe crossing a creek southwest of the intersection of West Elm Street and Fifth Street North. The washout occurred about 150 feet from the Des Moines River.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources cautions residents to keep children and pets away from the area for another 24 to 48 hours.
DNR will continue to monitor the situation.
Davis, Van Buren county residence eligible for disaster aid
DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation Wednesday for Davis and Van Buren counties in response to severe weather beginning June 24 and continuing.
The governor's proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of this severe weather and activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents, along with the Disaster Case Management Program, for Davis and Van Buren counties.
The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200% of the federal poverty level for a family of three. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses. Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to storm recovery.
The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website at https://dhs.iowa.gov/disaster-assistance-programs. Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim.
The Disaster Case Management Program addresses serious needs related to disaster-related hardship, injury, or adverse conditions. Disaster case managers work with clients to create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance, advice, and referral to obtain a service or resource. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program; it closes 180 days from the date of the governor's proclamation. For information on the Disaster Case Management Program, contact your local community action association or visit www.iowacommunityaction.org.
On Monday, the governor issued a disaster proclamation for Linn, Monroe, and Wapello counties in response to the June 24 and continuing severe weather.
Residents of counties impacted by the recent severe weather are asked to report damage to help local and state officials better understand the damage sustained. Damage to property, roads, utilities and other storm-related information may be reported. This information will be collected by the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and shared with local emergency management agencies. Damage may be reported at www.homelandsecurity.iowa.gov.