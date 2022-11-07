OTTUMWA — Maybe one question hangs over the 2022 election as the votes are counted this evening.
"What might change look like?"
Like all questions, it simply depends who is asked.
There figures to be no shortage of close races in this cycle, from the supervisors races to the federal government, and in between. Republicans look to continue to make headway in Wapello County, while Democrats hope to recapture voters in a county that was Democratic for years, but voted Republican by wide margins in 2016 and 2020. Republicans currently hold a small voter-registration advantage in the county.
While there are plenty of races up for grabs, there is also an amendment on the ballot that, if voted "yes," would essentially add to the state's constitution the provision to allow firearms without scrutiny, on top of the 2nd Amendment.
Polls are open today from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. at 24 polling sites in Wapello County.
A look at the 2022 election cycle:
Potential history in the Wapello County supervisors office.
For at least a couple generations, Democrats have been automatic when it comes to seats on the Wapello County Board of Supervisors.
That appears to be in jeopardy this year, because for the first time in almost 50 years, Republicans are well-positioned to capture at least one of the two seats on the ballot.
According to a search of Ottumwa Courier archives, not since 1974, when Jim Yenger was finishing his term, has a Republican overseen the overall county business, at least for a full term. Darren Batterson and Bryan Ziegler are looking to break that drought, though neither has held elected office before.
On the other hand, Democrat Connie Hammersley-Wilson could become just the third woman in the last 50 years to hold a supervisor seat, joining Sally Steffen in the 1980s and 1990s and Rhea Huddleston right around the turn of the millennium.
Also, voters will determine whether Democrat incumbent Jerry Parker's political career ends, or if he gets a seventh term as supervisor. The 77-year-old former Ottumwa mayor and city councilman was first elected as a supervisor in 1998, but has hinted this is his last election, win or lose.
With four candidates vying for two spots, it's possible no one runs away with victories, and that the result is close. The top two vote-getters, regardless of percentage of the vote, will be supervisors-elect. There are no runoffs.
New districts, new names.
Iowa House District 81 is now Iowa House District 25.
You won't find incumbent Republican Cherielynn Westrich in the latter, however. You will find two candidates seeking elected office for the first time.
In House 25, Republican Hans Wilz and Democrat Diana Swartz each bring bonafides to the district, which is virtually the same district Westrich currently sits. The district makes up about two-thirds of Wapello County, including Ottumwa, and whoever wins will be representing an area that has trended Republican in recent election cycles.
Wilz, the owner of Edd the Florist in Ottumwa, touts his "non-politician" bonafides, and is well-known in many circles. Swartz is strictly blue-collar, having worked at Excel, Cargill and currently John Deere in Ankeny. Both reside in Ottumwa.
Westrich, on the other hand, can be found in the newly created Iowa Senate 13 district, which was formed from the once-a-decade redistricting process following the 2020 census. The district consists of all of Wapello, Monroe, Davis counties, and most of Appanoose County. The state representative first took office in 2020, and has touted her "common sense" approach to governing, pro-gun stance and has talked about the tax cuts passed by the legislature.
She's running against family farmer Matt Greiner of Bloomfield. The Davis County Supervisor of 12 years has experience in rural politics, been active in his community serving on a school board, served on many regional committees and is an avid gun collector.
In Iowa House 26, which consists of the western half of Wapello County, all of Davis and Monroe counties and most of Appanoose County, Republican Austin Harris is running unopposed, therefore likely locking up a seat in the statehouse.
A toss-up at the federal level.
Iowa's 3rd Congressional District seat has been targeted by both the Republican and Democratic parties as a pivotal race to determine the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, and the seat could go either way.
Though the 21-county district leans Republican overall, two-term congresswoman Cindy Axne is trying to hold on to her seat against Iowa state senator Zach Nunn in what has been a margin-of-error race.
Axne eked out her first two races over Republican David Young, and the Democrat has touted her bipartisanship in the House and work for middle-income Iowans. Nunn helped pass Iowa's across-the-board 3.9% tax cut, but has struggled to explain his stance on abortion since the Dobbs ruling over the summer overturned Roe v. Wade.
The district consists of many of the counties Axne has represented in Congress, but also moved eastward to include Wapello, Davis, Monroe and Appanoose counties.
Flip the ballot over.
Indeed, Amendment 1 made it onto the ballot after passing the state legislature during the two previous sessions.
A "yes" vote to the amendment "supports adding a right to own and bear firearms to the Iowa Constitution and requires strict scrutiny for any alleged violations of the right brought before a court."
Through 2021, 44 states had provisions into their constitutions that guarantee a right to firearms.
There are also several judicial retention questions for judges in your area on the back.
For more information on local elections and profiles of candidates in the region, visit www.ottumwacourier.com/election
