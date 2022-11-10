Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Windy early with showers becoming likely this afternoon. High near 75F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.