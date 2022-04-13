DES MOINES — Thousands of students across Iowa made their voices heard about the upcoming election when they cast ballots in Secretary of State Paul Pate’s Iowa Youth Straw Poll.
Students in K-12 schools were invited to vote for their preferred candidates in Iowa’s congressional and gubernatorial races. Candidates submitted video messages tailored toward students.
As of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, with nearly 9,000 votes cast, Republican Chuck Grassley leads all candidates in the U.S. Senate race with 39% of the vote. Republican Jim Carlin is second with 23%. Democratic Abby Finkenauer has 20%.
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds leads the gubernatorial field, with 65% of the vote.
Some Youth Straw Poll participants will be eligible to participate in the June primary and November general election this year.
“It’s important to engage our young people in civics at an early age and this is a fun, hands-on way to do that,” Pate said. “Voting is not only a civic duty, but also the best way to make your voice heard. My thanks to all the students who participated, and to the teachers that helped organize events at their schools.”
Iowa’s four U.S. Congressional races were also polled, with Republicans leading in three of the four districts. Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks leads Christina Bohannan in the First District, 65-35%. Ashley Hinson is ahead of Liz Mathis in the Second District, 66-34% Democrat Cindy Axne has the most votes so far in the Third District, with 30%, followed by three Republicans, Nicole Hasso at 28%, Gary Leffler at 22% and Zach Nunn at 20%. Republican Randy Feenstra is leading in the Fourth District with 66%.
The Iowa Youth Straw Poll is open to students of every grade level and youth civic organizations. Vote totals are available at sos.iowa.gov/youth/poll/results.aspx.