Absentee voting for the Nov. 8, 2022 Davis County General Election will begin Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the Davis County Auditor’s Office.
Voters may vote early at the Auditor’s Office in the Davis County Courthouse during the normal office hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday, through Monday, Nov. 7. The Auditor’s Office will be open until 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 and Friday, Nov. 4. The Auditor’s Office will also be open Saturday, Oct. 5 from 9a.m. to 5 p.m.
Absentee ballots to be mailed must be requested in writing no later than 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24. Absentee request forms are available from the Davis County Auditor’s Office or on the auditor’s webpage of the Davis County website at daviscountyiowa.gov. Completed forms should be delivered or mailed to the Davis County Auditor’s Office, 100 Courthouse Square, Suite 2, Bloomfield, IA 52537.
The Davis County Auditor’s Office will pay the postage for all ballots returned by mail. All absentee ballots must be received by the county Auditor’s Office by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots received after Election Day, regardless of postmarks or bar codes, will not be eligible to be counted. The only exceptions being ballots from Safe at Home participants and ballots from uniformed and overseas citizens.
The only people who may return a voted absentee ballot to the county Auditor’s Office, other than the voter are someone in the voter’s household, an immediate family member, the special precinct election officials who deliver a ballot to the resident of a healthcare facility or a delivery agent if a voter is unable to return a ballot due to blindness or other disability.
Absentee ballots cannot be placed in the drop box outside of the Davis County Courthouse.
For further information, contact the Davis County Auditor’s Office at 641-664-2101 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
