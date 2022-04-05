DES MOINES — Thousands of students across Iowa will cast ballots for their preferred candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. House and Iowa Governor in Secretary of State Paul Pate’s Youth Straw Poll.
On Tuesday, April 12, Pate will poll students on their preferred choices. More than 160 schools have registered to participate so far.
“It’s important we get young people excited about civics at an early age. This is a fun, hands-on way for them to learn,” Pate said. “Voting is our civic duty, and it gives us all a voice. Iowa’s youth has the first opportunity to make their voices heard about the 2022 elections. I encourage every school to participate.”
The Iowa Youth Straw Poll is open to any K-12 school in the state, as well as civic organizations and youth groups. Candidates were asked to provide a short video with a personalized message for Iowa students. The videos are available on the Elections 101 website and on Pate’s YouTube page.
Students, teachers, and organizations can register for the Iowa Youth Straw Poll by visiting sos.iowa.gov/youth/poll/registration.aspx. A pin map of schools that have signed up to participate, as well as links to sample ballots and more information about the Youth Straw Poll is available at sos.iowa.gov/youth/poll/index.html.
The Youth Straw Poll is part of the Elections 101 curriculum developed by Pate for use in Iowa schools. Every congressional and gubernatorial candidate who qualified for Iowa’s 2022 primary or general election ballots is included in the Straw Poll.