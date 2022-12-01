DES MOINES — Secretary of State Paul Pate has announced that the Iowa State Board of Canvassers officially certified the results of the 2022 general election on Thursday.
Election turnout was the second highest in state history for a midterm election, with 1,230,416 voters casting ballots.
“I’m very proud of Iowans for stepping up in high numbers once again,” Pate said. “My thanks to our county election officials and 10,000 poll workers across the state. We could not do this without them. They’re on the front line of our elections and step up to do a great service for our state and nation.”
There are two Iowa House races still conducting recounts, and a third county needs to complete its recount canvass. A special canvass for those three races, in House districts 59, 73 and 81, will be held after the recounts are completed.
During Iowa’s 2022 general election:
— Fifty-five percent of all registered voters participated in the election. Sixty-five percent of active registered voters participated. Iowa had 1,880,415 active registered voters on Nov. 8.
— Approximately 859,835 voters cast their ballots on Election Day, and 370,581 voters cast absentee ballots.
— Winneshiek County had the top turnout in the state with 64% of all registered voters casting ballots.
— Eighteen counties surpassed 60% total voter turnout: Benton, Bremer, Cedar, Chickasaw, Clayton, Dallas, Delaware, Fayette, Guthrie, Harrison, Iowa, Kossuth, Madison, Ringgold, Sioux, Warren, Wayne and Winneshiek.
The last time Iowa’s entire congressional delegation was represented by one political party was 1955, when all eight congressional districts and both U.S. senators were Republicans. That is now the case again, with all four congressional districts and both U.S. senators being Republicans.
The State Board of Canvassers is composed of Iowa’s governor, secretary of state, secretary of agriculture, state auditor and state treasurer.
