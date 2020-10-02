EDDYVILLE — Did store manager Tim Nydle got a little misty Thursday morning? Maybe.
"I probably will be," he said Wednesday, one day before the opening of the new BP truck plaza on the outskirts of Eddyville. "There may be a few tears, along with the excitement."
The new Elliott Oil Company-operated truck plaza, which checks in at 7,000 square feet, was buzzing as employees finished stocking shelves and the counter. Tiny sawdust particles rested on tables on a new patio extending from the store. Customers stopped in figuring the place was open.
That's the amount of excitement company president and COO Andrew Woodard has noticed. The plaza will replace a convenience store the company built across the street in 1991.
"If you'd have asked my dad (Randy) now 29 years ago when we completed that facility, would he have ever thought we'd be building this one. ...," Woodard said, "...it shows how much the convenience store and petroleum industry have changed. It's a pretty special thing for our company."
Though the new store will continue to offer Godfather's Pizza, which it has as a franchisee for a decade, Chester's chicken is a first for the company as a food option, Woodard said. There are more diesel lanes with high-speed pumps and pay-at-the-pump, and there is now diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) additive at the pump.
Inside the building, patrons are greeted by polished concrete floors, a walk-in beer cave, fax service, plus the outdoor patio.
"It's been the talk of the town," Nydle said. "It's created a huge amount of excitement in the community."
The decision to build a truck plaza was a result of many factors, Woodard said. The discussions to build a new facility started about three years ago, and Woodard said over a dozen local contractors Elliott Oil had prior working relationships with contributed to the five-month construction project.
"The location, market and customer bases were key," he said of assessing a need for a new building. "We have some large commercial employers here. In the convenience store business, location is key, and product offering is more important than ever.
"Every location is different," Woodard said. "There's major metros, different demographics. Most of the ones we operate are in smaller, rural areas, and that provides a key role."
Elliott Oil is a family-owned operation founded in 1961, and has 225 employees, yet Woodard credited his management team, with over 200 years' experience with the company, for getting the project off the ground.
Nydle was with the company when the previous store was built, and just surpassed 32 years with the company in August.
"The business has just grown every year," he said. "We're so ready for more room and to offer more things. There isn't much we can't sell in Eddyville. We're pretty much the hub of the community as far as taking care of people."
Woodard appreciates what the community has done for the company over the years, and Elliott Oil has tried to pay it forward at the same time.
"Eddyville has been very good to Elliott Oil, and we very strongly support the communities we do business in," Woodard said. "And we reinvest in them. That's part of our mission, vision and purpose statement. We take a lot of pride in that."
Most of the customers in the area are typically local truckers, or "day-trippers," Woodard said.
"Right out our back door is a couple large employers (Cargill and Ajinomoto) hauling product in and out of every day," he said.
"A lot of traffic passes through this small town because of the industry," Nydle said.
The plaza has a staff of 27, all from the old store, though both Woodard and Nydle hope to add more over time depending on the success of the business.
Over the years, BP's convenience stores have grown in size and more services have been offered. However, it all comes back to a pair of simple concepts — convenience and loyalty.
"We're well known for being locally owned and operated. That's unique and gives us a niche, and I think we display that through our customer service," Woodard said.
"We have so many loyal customers," Nydle said. "I drive 20 miles out of my way to come here, and that means a lot to me."