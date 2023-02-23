OTTUMWA — Tim Richmond was proud of how Wapello County Emergency Management and the county public health department handled several facets of the pandemic.
However, there is always room for improvement, he said.
During Tuesday's Ottumwa City Council meeting, Richmond gave a short summary of the response by presenting the strengths and opportunities should the next pandemic occur. The 68-page review was conducted by Richmond and public health director Lynelle Diers, and dealt with everything — communications, staffing, and Richmond's chronological notes over a 50-week span.
"It was kind of nice to have a little time between the end of that mission and now to really review it and give it a fresh look," said Richmond, the county's director of emergency management. "These were 50 intense weeks, working double shifts, seven days a week.
"It was pretty intense."
Richmond discussed how 21 different entities that form the Wapello County Health Care Coalition worked together to help provide director to community leaders as well as residents. The coalition, which included hospitals, clinics, emergency management services and care providers, held weekly meetings to keep up on the latest information.
That, in turn, led to communications strategies that Richmond and Diers could convey to the community.
"Those previous relationships really paid off, and I think that was probably our largest strength as a community," Richmond said.
"Communication is an operational coordination, which is basically knowing where your buddies are and who has access to what resources," he said. "You have to be comfortable making those phone calls and having that conversation."
Richmond produced fliers based on information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Iowa Department of Public Health, ranging from the order of eligibility in receiving the vaccines and where the county was in relation to that order, and put together infographics for where vaccine could be found in the county.
But, he said, there are opportunities going forward, namely staffing, which was "the Achilles heel of our all our health care entities and still is today."
"That's going to be an active conversation for quite some time," he said. "Every day we talk about the 'baby boomer' generation retiring, and we predicted that a few years ago. It's just generational changes. Our current generations look at work and life differently, and behave differently in how they approach it. It's not always necessarily bad, just different.
"We were very calculated about doing a part-time position to keep the tax asking as low as possible and still provide optimal services."
While Richmond believed "we knocked the communication out of the park," he is still trying to figure out how to reach everyone.
"People are on their phones all the time, so we're working on a community-engagement app. It will have a combination of emergency information and everyday information," he said. "We received some grant money from the Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation to do that."
Mayor Rick Johnson, who was a part of those Zoom calls when he was CEO of River Hills Community Health Center, praised Richmond's work during the course of the pandemic.
"I thought you and Lynelle did an outstanding job of keeping everybody up to date, and everybody could share who was having supply chain issues and who needed this or that," Johnson said. "I though the communication was extremely well-planned and well-thought-out. It really made a big difference with everybody on the same page."
Council member Cara Galloway complimented Richmond on pushing out communications in various languages to reflect the diversity in the community.
"That was a huge learning curve with all those languages," he said. "I learned when we were doing the vaccine clinic at Evans Middle School and talking to folks, that they had like 30 different languages and we're doing six or seven. JBS was huge, but so was the Iowa International Center. That was a huge resource."
In other business:
— The council approved the second reading of the utility-terrain vehicle ordinance, which does not include ATVs. The council voted to waive the third and final reading of the ordinance, so it will take effect upon publication.
— City administrator Philip Rath discussed the street financial report for fiscal year 2022, which ended June 30. The city must file the report annually with the Iowa Department of Transportation in order to receive Road Use Tax funds in the future.
"The report only counts what was completed in that fiscal year," Rath told the council. "So we spend more money than that, but it doesn't count necessarily."
In all, the city spent $7.8 million on streets, which included capital improvement projects, construction projects, snow removal and maintenance, chip-and-seal. The city also received $4.2 million of revenue into the road use fund.
"Some of the work could span over a couple years, or it may have started one year and not been completed in the fiscal year, just to avoid that confusion," Rath said. "So when you have a final completion and close-out comes before you, that's when that date goes into effect and will be included in a report like this."
