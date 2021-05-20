OTTUMWA — With light at the end of the tunnel of the pandemic, Wapello County Emergency Manager Tim Richmond hopes the public has seen how active his agency has been over the last year.
And it's been tough to conduct business in an 11-by-11 office located in a storage closet at the Wapello County Law Enforcement Center.
Richmond addressed the Ottumwa City Council during Tuesday's meeting regarding a letter of interest to purchase public property, that being a building on the 10-15 Transit property on the southeast side of the city.
He has been in recurring talks with city administrator Phil Rath about the building and proposed a cost-splitting agreement between the city and county board of supervisors to buy out the facility and transfer ownership to the Emergency Management Commission.
"This would be a win-win for both entities," Richmond told the council. "This potentially frees up a building that has all the features needed by my agency, and it's no longer needed by the city. It would fulfill EMA's needs and would continue to serve the citizens of Ottumwa and the rest of the county.
Richmond has explored other options, such as county-owned buildings and partnering with Indian Hills Community College on the North Campus, but construction was needed either way. He also had worked on a design for a building, but costs for materials have increased during the pandemic.
Councilmember Matt Dalbey offered his full-throated support for Richmond's proposal.
"I think we've seen the importance of emergency management, and the fact Tim's been working out of tiny office in my opinion is ridiculous," he said. "I'd like to see a way to make this happen because Time needs the space and deserves it."
Rath said he's had conversations with the Iowa Department of Transportation, but the city still has some "obligations," such as federal and state funds that were used to construct or remodel some of the areas of the property. He said 10-15 still needs the facility for transit purposes, and the only way to remove those obligations would be to purchase the building outright for about $260,000.
"Our current information is that we can purchase our way out of that obligation," Rath said. "If anything changes we'll have to bring that information forward. Other than using it for transit purposes, our second option is to purchase. So whether it's to work jointly with EMA on that, or to purchase it and sell it for some other purpose, we're still going to have to buy out that obligation."
Richmond said it was important to have storage space at hand for goods and mobile equipment after responding to disasters and large-scale emergencies, as well as a full-time operations center and a shipping and receiving facility.
"None of that can happen out of an 11-by-11 office in a storage closet," he said.
The city approved 10-15's takeover of Ottumwa Transit last year, and will no longer have a transit levy on the books.
"We've seen how valuable emergency management is in the city and county, and the offer on the table to split the costs makes it a litter easier to manage," Dalbey said. "So my wish is that we do something with this building. I know it's going to be a little cost, but we can always work ahead of if we know ahead.
"I'm glad to hear the discussion is ongoing. I think it's a great idea and hope it's successful. It sure has my support to get that done."
The council agreed to proceed and continue to explore the possibility.
In other business:
• Though permanent structures can begin selling fireworks June 1, Rath emphasized the only day fireworks can be discharged within city limits is July 4, and that will be from 4-10:30 p.m.