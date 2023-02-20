The last night of the letter to the City of Ottumwa was hopeful, yet ominous:
"A job well done until the next disease/virus comes around."
In Wapello County Public Health Director's Lynelle Diers' letter to the city, she talked about the challenges and steps that were taken over a 50-week period from March 2020 to February 2021 to inform the public about COVID-10. The inward look at how public health, the county, city and emergency management agency worked together will be presented during Tuesday's Ottumwa City Council meeting at City Hall.
The first case showed up in the county on March 26, 2020, with the first death occurring May 4. Behind the scenes, the entities were taking steps to inform the public, set up a Test Iowa clinic, and send out notifications where residents could receive vaccine when they first arrived in December of that year.
All the while, public health was working short-staffed. During the nearly one-year period, the department had to hire two contract nurses because a nationwide shortage.
Also in the review, there were some "improvement opportunities" listed, mostly centered on staffing levels, but also increasing the number of communication avenues. EMA and public health put together several press conferences, produced fliers and infographics, and used social media and email. However, a goal is to develop a phone app to keep up with the times.
The review said "156 written reports" were made to stakeholders, which didn't include press releases.
The Test Iowa drive-through site was open from May 13-June 20, 2020, and 4,082 tests were conducted during that time. Then, an indoor Test Iowa clinic was set up at Jefferson Street and Pennsylvania Avenue from October 14, 2020 to April 9, 2021. In the first 12 weeks of the clinic's opening, 3,349 people were tested.
Once vaccines were approved, the entities then sent out fliers regarding the order of which age groups could be tested, and divided them into phases, with the older residents and frontline workers the first to receive the vaccines.
"All the partners collaborated to meet the needs of our residents," the letter said. "Reflections of the overall response by Wapello County were exceptional., but there was funding available to cities, counties and businesses, but EMA and public health was not being funded."
In other business:
— The council has a resolution to approve the sale of the old Ottumwa Transit building at 2417 Emma St. to the Wapello County Emergency Management Commission for $182,500, with the anticipated closing by the end of March.
— The council will receive the second reading of a utility-terrain vehicle (UTV) ordinance that would amend two different sections of the city's Code of Ordinances.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. inside council chambers and can be viewed on the city's YouTube channel.
Wapello County Board of Supervisors
The supervisors will have a public hearing regarding a budget amendment for fiscal year 2023, which will reduce the county's ending fund balance to just over $11.7 million, a reduction of $1.5 million, mainly to offset to increase in salaries and supplies.
The supervisors also are expected to approve funding for the Whiskey Ridge bridge over Middle Avery Creek. The county will receive $500,000 in funding from the Iowa Department of Transportation's county highway bridge program, but will be responsible for costs not associated with that.
Also, Allison Salter is expected to be approved as second deputy treasuere in the motor vehicle department, and Laryssa Droz will become Clerk 3 in the tax department.
The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. in the third-floor courtroom/board room of the courthouse.
