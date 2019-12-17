OTTUMWA — The first recommendations from the governor’s Empower Rural Iowa initiative are in, and one of the people who helped prepare the report said she believes it will help Ottumwa.
Sharon Stroh, director of the Ottumwa Economic Development Corp., served with the “Growing Rural Iowa” component of the initiative. The recommendations made by that task force are broad. They have to be, she said, because different communities need the flexibility to implement them in ways that match their needs.
A key part of the task force’s recommendations is that communities find ways to develop local leadership. It’s not about whether current leadership is good or bad, but whether communities are making sure there are opportunities for new voices to be heard.
“Many times projects have the same faces at the table. We would like to bring in new people,” she said. “It doesn’t have to be CEOs, it doesn’t have to be company presidents.”
Stroh pointed to the Ottumwa Leadership Academy as an example of the kind of program that could be adapted to other communities. Founded in 2013, the academy brings in community members and teaches them how to be effective advocates and leaders for Ottumwa.
The program has drawn attention beyond the Ottumwa area. Hollie Tometich, the academy’s director, was recently elected to the national board of directors for the Association of Leadership Programs.
“That proves that there are things that are really going well for Ottumwa leadership,” Stroh said.
But communities cannot adopt successful programs if they don’t know they exist. That’s why Stroh’s task force also emphasized helping communities find out what options are available and the need to increase access to those options through grants and other funding sources.
“We need to provide samples or examples of how other communities’ leaderships are taking shape,” Stroh said, including through the establishment of clear guidelines and requirements for grants.
The other task forces from the state’s initiative focused on investing in rural Iowa and connecting rural areas. Those groups also recommended the state make it easier to apply for programs that can help communities deal with abandoned buildings and increase funding for programs that help rural Iowa communities invest in themselves. They also recommended raising the state’s match for funding that helps provide rural Iowa with higher speeds on the internet.
Stroh emphasized that none of the recommendations mean any Iowa communities have to take specific actions. Force, she said, doesn’t work. Communities have to want to take part in programs for them to take root and have time to make a difference.
And the work isn’t done. The task force members were appointed to two-year terms, which will be up in July 2020. There have not been discussions about reappointment or expanding the groups yet, Stroh said, so for now they’ll just keep working.