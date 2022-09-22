Applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) program will be begin Nov. 1 for 2022-23.
The program is funded by the Iowa Department of Human Services through the Iowa Department of Human Rights, and has been established to help qualifying low-income homeowners and renters pay for a portion of their primary heating costs.
The Southeast Iowa Economic Development Association will be start taking applications Oct. 1 for households with elderly or disabled members. LIHEAP customers will need to present some form of identification, a copy of their most recent heating and electric bill, and proof of all household members' gross income for the past 30 calendar days, the most recent 12 months or the past calendar year.
The program is not designed to pay a household's total energy costs, but will provide assistance based on several factors, including household income, household size, dwelling type and type of heating fuel.
Eligibility for participation has been established according to federal guidelines:
— A one-member household with a gross income of $27,180.
— A two-member household with a gross income of $36,620.
— A three-member household with a gross income of $46,060.
— A four-member household with a gross income of $55,500.
— A five-member household with a gross income of $69,940.
— A six-member household with a gross income of $74,380.
— A seven-member household with a gross income of $83,820.
— An eight-member household with a gross income of $93,260.
For more information on the program, contact SIEDA at (641) 682-8741, (800) 622-8340 or at sieda.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.