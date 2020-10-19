OTTUMWA — Enrollment numbers are in for the 2020-21 school year, and it’s good news for the Ottumwa Community School District.
Certified enrollment, which the district says is a measure that considers all student counts and weightings, is 4,782, an increase of 19.39 from last year.
But the big change came with the open enrollment numbers. The district’s net open enrollment out declined by 30 students, with 21 fewer students open enrolling out and 9 additional students enrolling into the district, according to data provided by the district.
Superintendent Mike McGrory is excited by the figures, especially when larger districts that normally see increases, such as urban settings in Des Moines and Cedar Rapids, are seeing decreasing enrollment.
“There’s a lot of positives this year. We’re excited about that,” he said. “For us to have an increase in this type of time, that’s even more of a positive.”
The increases come despite a decrease of enrollment at the Pickwick Early Childhood Education Center, which opened in 2018 with one goal being to keep families in the district at an earlier age. Figures from the district say that 4-year-old preschool students declined by 32, with further declines of 16 with their pre-K partners. “This decline appears to be attributable to COVID, with over 50 families indicating they kept their students home this year due to the pandemic,” the district said. “With this information, it appears likely that this decline will be a one-time event and not a trend into the future.”
“I think it’s amazing that we went up and decreased our open enrollment out despite a preschool decrease. It’s a good indication the trend will continue,” McGrory said. “To us, it shows we attracted students and kept students at non-preschool levels, which is a positive for us.”
That’s not the only place the district sees opportunities for trends to reverse from previous years. McGrory also sees Bulldog Virtual Learning playing a factor in drawing students and families in.
Having in-person learning in the district has helped, McGrory said, versus schools like Des Moines going fully virtual. Parents wanting face-to-face learning there likely went to other districts.
“The fact that we offered both I think were two good options for our families,” he said. Plus, the future of BVL has the opportunity to attract students in future years now that it’s a state-certified virtual school, one of nine in the state.
“It allows parents from any district in Iowa to choose our virtual school and count toward our enrollment,” McGrory said. While that did not factor into this year’s enrollment due to certification coming after the start of school, there’s potential for the future. “We expect that will have an impact for us in upcoming years,” he added.
McGrory was quick to attribute growth to what Ottumwa Schools have to offer as well, including a variety of activities and programs as well as the quality of teachers. Programs in the works for the future, such as the proposed expansion of the CTE program at the former Market on Main building, could play a role as well.
“There are more opportunities that are really unique to this area. I think that will attract more families to our district,” McGrory said. “It’s a huge positive for this district. I think it’s a recognition of what we have to offer our students.
“I think it also is an indication on things the district has been working on as far as concerns such as safety and bullying. We’re really turning a corner.”
All told, the numbers also benefit the district financially. At a per-pupil funding rate of $7,048, the increased enrollment equals more than $136,000 in increased revenue for the district. The change in numbers in open enrollment “will increase available revenue to the district by over $211,000 in the 2021-22 school year,” the district said.
“When you add up everything, it would be close to $350,000,” McGrory said.
And, he said he thinks the district’s trends have turned a corner. “I attribute this to our board leadership and our outstanding teachers,” he said. “These projections are happening faster than we thought they would. We’re confident they will continue to trend up. I’m really excited to see what the numbers are in coming years.”