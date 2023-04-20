The Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra’s popular 25 Men Who Can Cook event returns to Bridge View Center on Saturday, June 10, celebrating its 12th anniversary.
Billed as the “tastiest two hours” in Ottumwa, the event typically draws 400-plus attendees who savor the culinary delights the chefs have prepared and are given the opportunity to vote in the People’s Choice award balloting.
And it’s not too late to join in on the fun. If you would like to learn more about being a chef in this year’s event, just contact Bob at 641-680-7685 or bob.morrissey@hotmail.com. Or, if you are not interested in competing, but in marketing your commercial food or drink product, please contact Bob as well. They have a place for you at the event.
To date, event sponsors include Gold Sponsor South Ottumwa Savings Bank, while NOEL Insurance, Edward Jones and Indian Hills Community College are Silver Sponsors. Richwell Carpet and Cabinet Center is a Bronze Sponsor.
At this point in time, chefs competing in the Hobby Chef Division include Brandon Rafael Alvarado (IHCC Culinary Arts Club), Wilbert Boudreaux, Nathan Chaney, Ellis Codjoe (Ottumwa Radio), Terry Dejong (Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra), Taylor Grimm (South Hy-Vee), Derek Hedgecock, Nathan Miller (Indian Hills) Alex Morley (Edward Jones), Sheriff Don Phillips (Wapello County Sheriff’s Department), Brian Quinn (Mercy Medical Clinic), John Richards (retired educator), Mark Roe (Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress) and Corwin Williams.
Professional chefs to date include chef Joey Sanders (Lucille’s Steaks & Spirits in Centerville), chef Jose Lopez (Cerro Grande Meat Market), chef Daniel Wichhart (Bridge View Center), and Godfrey’s Aie House will be entering a chef. More chefs in both divisions will be added.
In the 12th annual 25 Men event, chefs will again be competing in two divisions: Hobby Chef and Professional Chefs. Winning chefs in each division will be selected via People’s Choice and judging. Judges for the 2023 event to date include Chris Hickey (multiple 25 Men winner), Mary Kivlahan (Indian Hills Culinary Arts, retired), Dar Fish (multiple 25 Men winner) and Kim Hellige (Ottumwa Community Schools, retired), with two judges still to be named.
A crowd favorite is the Silent Auction featuring food related items. Early listings include an ultimate dining experience from Bridge View Center; a multi-course dinner for eight served with wine to tantalize your taste buds; a multi-course dinner for up to eight at Greiner Century Family Farms in Davis County, featuring certified Hereford beef t-bone steaks with all the trimming, paired with wine, and a tour of the farm sampling fresh apple cider, special drinks and home-brewed beer by the Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra Guild, sponsored by Fareway Meat & Grocery; and a meat bundle from Fareway Meat and Grocery of Ottumwa. More to come.
Adult advance tickets are $20, and will be available at Bridge View Center from participating chefs and Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra board members soon. Tickets at the door will be $25, while children’s tickets (ages 5 – 12, accompanied by an adult) will be available at the door for $5. Doors open to the public at 11 a.m., and the event runs until 1 p.m. Profits from this event assist the Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra with expenses in providing six concerts per year in Ottumwa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.