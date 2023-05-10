FAIRFIELD — Get ready to be blown away by the stunning vocals of Naturally 7, the world-renowned a cappella group that has taken the music world by storm.
On Friday, May 26 at 7:30 p.m., the group will be performing live at the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center, promising an evening of pure magic, energy and unparalleled entertainment.
At the forefront of the vocal music revolution, Naturally 7 is not just a collection of singers — they are musical virtuosos who turn their voices into actual instruments, producing music of any genre with effortless grace and precision. Their performances have earned them worldwide acclaim, and they have shared the stage with some of the biggest names in the music industry.
From Michael Bublé to Coldplay, Stevie Wonder to Quincy Jones, Lionel Richie to Ludacris and beyond — the list of Naturally 7's collaborators and fans reads like a who's who of musical legends. Presidents, celebrities and media personalities have also become part of their ever-expanding fan base.
Now, residents of Fairfield and the surrounding areas have the rare chance to see Naturally 7 live in concert, as they bring their unique blend of vocal ingenuity and showmanship to the stage. From soulful ballads to infectious anthems, this promises to be a night of music that transcends the limits of what most people think is possible.
Tickets are available now at fairfieldacc.com or by calling the Box Office at 641-472-ARTS.
