Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 78F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.