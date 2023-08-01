OTTUMWA — Bridge View Center continues its Acoustic Fridays on the Riverfront series with Tom Shadonix from 5-8 p.m Friday, Aug. 4.
This free event will be held on the outdoor plaza behind Bridge View Center, overlooking the Des Moines River and downtown Ottumwa, with weather permitting. If inclement weather is expected, the event will be held just inside the theater lobby. This event is sponsored by Ottumwa Legacy Foundation.
Acoustic Fridays on the Riverfront gives Bridge View Center the opportunity to focus on the local arts communities and share the talents of local musicians with audiences they may not otherwise reach.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase, and a signature drink will be offered for each event. The outside grill will be fired up with a variety of options such as burgers, chicken and more. Coolers and/or outside food and beverages are not permitted.
Looking ahead, Acoustic Fridays on the Riverfront returns Aug. 25 with live music from Kevin McGinity.
