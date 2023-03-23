OTTUMWA — Arch Allies, America’s Premiere Tribute Show, are returning by popular demand to the Bridge View Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 12.
Arch Allies have combined their original show of audience’s favorite male classic rock tributes (Journey, Bon Jovi, Queen, REO Speedwagon, Styx and Def Leppard) and added a beautiful and masterful female vocalist to perform the top classic rock female artists you love to see, like Joan Jett, Pat Benatar, Lita Ford, Tina Turner and Ann Wilson.
Advance tickets are $22.75 for general admission and go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday, March 24 at the Bridge View Center Ticket Office (Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or online at bridgeviewcenter.com. Day of show ticket prices increase $6 per ticket. A special guest is to be announced at a later date.
