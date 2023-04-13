FAIRFIELD — Ballet Des Moines will present a one of a kind performance at Fairfield Arts & Convention Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 5.
Ballet Des Moines’ groundbreaking performance of “SHE” is an evening of powerful beauty created by the dance world’s leading and emerging female voices: Jennifer Archibald, Shannon Alvis and Stephanie Martinez. These diverse and internationally-recognized choreographers bring a unique blend of artistry, athleticism and joy to the stage as world-class dancers tell stories of love, longing and laughter that resonate with us all.
“SHE” is presented at Fairfield Arts & Convention Center in solidarity with the Odesa National Ballet in Ukraine, who were forced to cancel their North American Tour. The Odesa National Ballet would have performed Swan Lake in Fairfield earlier this April. A portion of the proceeds of “SHE” will be donated to the Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund.
“It’s an honor for us to present ‘SHE’ as a symbol of solidarity with our Ukrainian artist brothers and sisters,” says Lindsay Bauer, executive director of Fairfield Arts & Convention Center.
Bauer expressed her desire to create an inclusive experience for all audience members regardless of age or background.
“We want people young and old to feel inspired by these dancers and know that their own voices are powerful, too,” she said.
“SHE” was created with all audiences in mind, regardless of experience. Attendees can expect an immersive experience with each delicate movement complemented by stunning costumes and spectacular music. The choreography is designed so that viewers from any background can appreciate the beauty and technicality of classic ballet while enjoying the uplifting message of unity and hope.
Tickets are available now at fairfieldacc.com or by calling the Box Office at 641-472-ARTS.
