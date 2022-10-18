OTTUMWA — It's the happiest time of the year, and now you can spend part of it with a tribute to ABBA, the Swedish pop song artisans responsible for some of the sweetest ear candy ever crafted.
From "Dancing Queen," "Waterloo," "SOS" and "Take a Chance on Me," to "Voulez-Vous," "Super Trouper," "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)" — not to mention a seasonal sprinkling of Christmas music to celebrate the holidays. Enjoy the ABBA-Solutely Christmas Show at the Bridge View Center at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, featuring the live music of internationally touring ABBA tribute, The FABBA Show.
The show is a nod to Christmas musicals rather than a straight rock concert with lots of Christmas costumes. This concert promises to be exactly the kind of feel-good experience that pairs perfectly with this time of year
“There’s always a special feeling for these shows — people dress up in their best jumpsuits, white go-go boots and dance and sing with us,” said Marie-Claire Follett, who plays ABBA’s Frida Lyngstad in the show.
The official International ABBA Fan Club calls them the “best ABBA since ABBA,” which is really all you need to know. But The FABBA Show is also famed for its flashy stage production, complete with costumes, choreography and plenty of audience interaction. They’ve also been known to stay after the show for selfies.
So dig out your platforms and enjoy all your favorite ABBA and holiday tunes.
Tickets are available online at ticketmaster.com and at the Bridge View Center ticket office Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Bridge View Center is located at 102 Church St. in Ottumwa. The show is appropriate for all ages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.