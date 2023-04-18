OTTUMWA — Grammy-nominated comedian and podcaster Nate Bargatze is bringing “The Be Funny Tour” to Ottumwa’s Bridge View Center at 7 p.m. Oct. 26.
Advance tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 21 and will be available for purchase at the Bridge View Center Ticket Office, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., or online at ticketmaster.com.
Bargatze’s half-hour Netflix special “The Standups” premiered in 2017, and his first solo one-hour Netflix special, “The Tennessee Kid,” premiered globally with rave reviews in 2019. In 2021, he released his highly-anticipated second Netflix special, “The Greatest Average American,” which received a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album.
In July 2020, the comedian teamed up with All Things Comedy to release his weekly podcast, “Nateland.” “Nateland” tackles the meaningless issues that we face day to day to give listeners a much-needed mental break from fighting the good fight. New episodes release Wednesdays, with video available on Bargatze’s YouTube channel and audio available everywhere you listen to podcasts.
Bargatze’s comedy is both clean and relatable, evident in his ten appearances on “The Tonight Show” starring Jimmy Fallon. He also appeared on Conan four times, was a recurring guest on @midnight, and had his own Comedy Central Presents in 2011. Off-screen, Bargatze was part of Jimmy Fallon's “Clean-Cut Comedy Tour,” and has performed live shows for the troops in Iraq and Kuwait five times.
In addition to touring the country as a headliner, Bargatze toured arenas with Chris Rock on his 2017 “Total Blackout Tour.” He regularly performs at Bonnaroo, SXSW, Oddball Comedy Festival, Sasquatch, Clusterfest and the JFL Montreal Comedy Festival, where he’s received critical acclaim multiple years in a row.
Bargatze was featured as one of Esquire's “Best New Comedians” by Jim Gaffigan, one of Marc Maron's “Comedians to Watch” in Rolling Stone, one of Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch” for 2015, and as #1 on Vulture's “50 Comedians You Should Know” in 2015.
Bargatze is currently on his “The Raincheck Tour” and will begin “The Be Funny Tour” in 2023 with all new material. For more info, visit natebargatze.com.
