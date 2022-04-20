OTTUMWA — Cracktastic Plastic will present Cracktastic PlastiCon on Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bridge View Center.
The podcasters of Cracktastic Plastic are proud to bring this family-friendly event to Ottumwa, and they encourage geek culture fans of all ages to attend. A variety of exhibitors will be on hand selling comics, toys and everything else that a true or even budding comic and toy fan will ever need.
The event is free to attend. For more information about Cracktastic PlastiCon, visit cracktasticplastic.com.