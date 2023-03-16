Join in the fun as the Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra presents Divas Who Dish at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at the Bridge View Center. Some of Ottumwa’s best lady cooks will offer samples of their favorite recipes.
Enjoy your fill of their delicacies while participating in the Silent and Live Auction, a “Heads or Tails” game and the ever popular “Wine Pull.” A cash bar will also be available.
Divas who will serve food include Brenda Anderson, Megan Bell, Carina Drummond, Kim Hellige, Joni Jordan, Sandra Pope, Sandra Prather, Denise Rabbass, Betti Ramirez, Mary Sebolt, Amy Serna, Cherielynn Westrich/LaToya Holloway, Diana Swanson and Lorena Morales/Olivia Johnstone of the Bulldog Café.
Divas will be judged in pre-dining, entrée and dessert categories. The team of judges for the evening includes Jesse Juran, Indian Hills Community College Culinary Arts Program director; Heather Nelson, chef extraordinaire at Wander Lunch in Oskaloosa; and Taylor Thornsberry, IHCC Culinary Arts graduate/owner of S & T Design. Attendees will vote for their favorite Diva for the People’s Choice award.
A variety of items will be available to bid on in the Silent Auction that will be open for bidding upon arrival (be sure to check out the Blue Line Drawing with a grand prize of a four-piece patio set). Auction items will soon be available for viewing on the Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra Facebook page. All bidding will occur the evening of the event.
Put together a group of your friends and associates to bid in the Live Auction conducted by Todd Carroll. Live auction items include four tickets for a Bridge View Center wine pairing dinner; Wine Among the Roses, where you enjoy a summer or fall evening among the roses for you and up to nine of your friends who will be treated to wine tasting and food pairing in a garden setting, sponsored by the Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra Guild; “Food, Fun, and Fish if You Wish” for eight that includes BBQ, fishing and kayaking by Patty and Alan Babb; brunch for six at Louie’s-on-the-Lake at Lake Rathbun; and a Weber original kettle grill and $50 meat package from HyVee.
Advance tickets are $25 and are available from Divas and symphony board members, at the Bridge View Center Office or at bridgeviewcenter.com. Tickets at the door are $30, and children ages 5-12 are $7.50. For more information or questions, contact Barb Sasseen at bake4692@gmail.com or 641-777-5604, or Maggie Morrissey at m.morrissey2020@hotmail.com or 641-680-0516.
