FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Arts & Convention Center has announced its 2023-24 Performing Arts Season, presenting an outstanding lineup of entertainment sure to delight audiences of all ages.
Season tickets and customizable packages are available now at fairfieldacc.com or by calling the box office at 641-472-ARTS.
“We are excited to offer a diverse array of performances for the upcoming season, showcasing some of the world's most talented and sought-after artists,” said Lindsay Bauer, executive director of the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center. “From dinosaurs to dance, from country music to classical, we have something for everyone and we look forward to sharing another incredible season of performances with our community and visitors from afar.”
The season will feature 12 performances, including the following highlights:
— Oct. 5: FACC will welcome the ultimate Eagles tribute band, Hotel California. Join them for an unforgettable evening of classic rock with songs such as "Take it Easy" and "Hotel California" that will transport you back to the glory days of the 70s.
— Nov. 16: This year, FACC will welcome the Vienna Boys Choir, one of the oldest and most prestigious choral groups in the world. With over 500 years of tradition, the immaculate voices of these young choristers will transport the audience with a repertoire of classical music and popular songs that delight the senses and touch the heart.
— Dec. 15-16: “The Nutcracker Ballet” will grace the stage for three performances. The enchanting story of young Clara and her magical journey with the Nutcracker Prince never fails to delight audiences of all ages, and this year, local students will have the opportunity to audition to participate in the performance alongside the professional dancers.
— Jan. 26: For all the country music fans out there, join the FACC for Rhinestone Cowgirls, a tribute show that celebrates the legacy of legendary ladies such as Dolly Parton, Patsy Cline, Reba McEntire, Martina McBride and more. With stunning vocals, dazzling costumes and the songs you know and love, you don't want to miss out on this fantastic night of music.
— March 14: The globally renowned taiko drumming troupe from Japan, Drum Tao, will bring their dynamic and visually stunning drumming performances to the Fairfield. Featuring ancient rhythms, contemporary music, and stunning choreography, Drum Tao promises an electrifying experience for all.
— May 18: Closing out the 2023-24 season, Fleetwood Mac tribute band Rumours will take the audience on a trip down memory lane with their captivating performances of hit songs such as "Dreams," "Go Your Own Way" and "Rhiannon." Featuring incredible musicians and talented singers, this tribute show is a must-see.
For more information about each show, please visit fairfieldacc.com. The 2023-24 season is presented with thanks to this year’s presenting sponsor, Cambridge Investment Research. Additional season sponsors include Iowa State Bank; Farm Bureau Financial Services, Alex Kessel, agent; and Dexter Laundry.
