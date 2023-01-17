OTTUMWA — A band puts on a concert — Hairball puts on an event. Hairball will return to the Bridge View Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 24.
Hairball is a rock and roll experience you won't soon forget. The lights, sound, smoke, fire, bombs and screaming hoards of avid fans: to merely call it a concert would be like calling Mount Rushmore a roadside attraction.
Vocalists Joe Dandy, Kris Vox and Dave Moody lead the band through a two-plus hour mind-blowing and dropdead accurate homage to some of the biggest arena acts in the world. Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey and Aerosmith are but a few of the acts fans will see brought to life. The Hairball stage becomes an entirely new rock concert before your very eyes countless times throughout the night.
The motor that drives the Hairball dragster consists of HBK on the electric bass, Billy on the drums and Happy on the lead guitar. These rock and roll soldiers pride themselves on nailing some of the most memorable licks and chops of all time, while adding their own style and flair they've cultivated over decades of tireless performing. This isn’t a side job. These guys eat, sleep and breathe rock and roll.
Whether it's a pre-show meet and greet, hanging out at the merch booth or chatting online, Hairball has a lot in common with its fans, and it's always a good time when they get together. Don't confuse Hairball with the countless "80s tribute" bands across the country. Hairball is an experience, an attitude and expression of music that isn't simply a retro flashback, it's a way of life.
Tickets for Hairball go one sale at 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20. Ticket prices are $22.75 for general admission and $44.75 for VIP Party Pit Passes (limited to 250). Day of show prices will increase to $28.75 general admission and $50.75 VIP. Tickets may be purchased at the Bridge View Center Ticket Office (Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or online at bridgeviewcenter.com.
