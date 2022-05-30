OTTUMWA — Prescribed Films, an independent film group based out of Ottumwa, presents Halloweenapalooza 2022, their annual horror film festival and celebration.
Halloweenapalooza is Iowa’s premier film showcase created by horror filmmakers for horror fans. The event will be held on Oct. 7-8 at the Bridge View Center. In addition to the film festival, the event will feature vendors, celebrity appearances, costume contests, a showing of “Rocky Horror Picture Show” and much more.
Submissions for short and feature films are now being accepted until Aug. 31 at filmfreeway.com/festival/halloweenapalooza. More information will be added as it is announced at halloweenapalooza.com.