OTTUMWA — Despite the strong wind and icy conditions, the ninth annual “25 Men Who Can Cook” event made the trek to Bridge View Saturday ready to please hundreds of appetites.
Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra Board President Maggie Morrissey required 300 samples from each chef in order to feed hungry tummies. She sighed with delight watching people make their way through the doors and sample savory foods such as catfish and coleslaw to sweeter options like chocolate ravioli and chocolate Bavarian torte. She was ready to raise funds for the Orchestra, too.
“It’s so nice to open doors at 11 o’clock and see 200 people standing there, waiting to get in,” she said, “the cooks love it; the crowds love it.”
Bill Ward, a retired barber, loved his time at the event as he had for the five years he has been participating, hugging and talking to familiar faces who made their way to sample his chocolate Bavarian torte. He said the chocolate with sour cream makes for a “lighter taste.” The four layers of chocolate, he said, is what makes the dessert tastes better.
If the chocolate torte was not enough for chocolate lovers, all they add to do was add some of Ward’s chocolate hearts.
“It’s one of my favorite recipes,” Ward said, “Margaret Morrissey talked me into participating [in 25 Men] years ago and told her I’d do it and I love it.”
Brent Swearingen, Ward’s helper and friend, chose to help because, “it’s a good cause and a good social community event,” he said, “I think this is the biggest fundraiser, or at least one of them for the Orchestra.”
Unlike Ward, it was Ron Groenendyk’s first time participating in 25 Men who Cook. He made a Louisiana bourbon bread pudding, using a dutch oven cooker, but little did he know he would place first in the Hobby Division dessert category.
He said what may have helped him win was his membership with the Iowa Prairie Rose Dutch Oven Cookers and his ingredients: blueberry, bourbon butter sauce, vanilla, cinnamon and infused cream. He said he felt honored to have won, but it did not compare to the interactions he had with the crowd.
“I enjoy interacting with people,” he said, “and the ‘you can do that in there?’ That’s what I enjoy doing — visiting with people; different tastes. Some people don’t like this. They try it, see that [say] sometimes it’s good; sometimes not. All in all, it’s a good experience.”
Frank Tafta, chef of Jefferson Place at Hearthstone, A Ministry of Wesley Life, an independent assisted living facility in Pella, said he had another great experience at 25 Men Who Can Cook, choosing to participate for the second time to showcase nursing homes can have delicious food with flavors. He created what he called “The Fusion,” pork tacos with lime and other spices.
“We wanted [Wyatt Russell, chef helper] to see if we could top ourselves from last year,” he said, “I think in our opinions we did, but we just wanted to get the stigma out of the way that nursing homes don’t have to be slobs on a plate — it can be something upscale and flavorful.”
Tafta summed up 25 Men who Cook, something he and other chefs said they look forward to in the future.
“We want to have people experience something they are not typically going to experience,” he added, “and take something that’s well-known and make that twist to it — make it something different that’s memorable.”
Here are the official results from 25 Men who cook:
Hobby Division for Pre-Dining
1st John Kearney for “Smoked bacon Wrapped Chicken Balls with Mustard Sauce”
2nd Derek Hedgecock for “Eggs di Shevele”
3rd Jeff Leonard for Cheeseburger soup
Hobby Division for Entrée
1st Brian Quinn for African Peanut Soup
2nd Alex Morely for Peach Habanero Pork Tacos
3rd Jessie Mattingly for Catfish and Coleslaw
Hobby Division for Dessert
1st Ron Groenendyk for Louisiana Bourbon Bread Pudding
2nd David Howard for Chocolate Ravioli
3rd Marc Roe for Tiramisu
Hobby Division People’s Choice
1st Terry Glick for Sweet Rubbed Smoked Tenderloin
2nd Alex Morley
3rd Brian Quinn
Pro Division for People’s Choice
1st Bruce Nord Blackened Shrimp
Note: Blaine Rupe for Red Velvet Dream Cake and Frank Tafta tied for 2nd and 3rd place