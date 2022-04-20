Enjoy the quest of a young man trying to find himself and become extraordinary in Indian Hills Community College Theatre Department’s production of the Tony Award winning Broadway musical “Pippin.”
Performances will be Thursday, April 27 and Friday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 29 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in St. John Auditorium. Performances are free, but seats may be reserved at indianhills.edu/arts/signup.php.
According to director Jennifer Boyenga, “Our actors have stepped up to the challenge of playing multiple parts and the result is a spectacular carnival-like exploration of how a young man tries to make his life have meaning.”
Technical director Ray Slavens says, “Students from my Technical Theatre class have put the skills they’ve learned to good use as they created unusual set pieces to look like a circus.”
“The catchy songs from this musical will stay with audiences long after the show ends,” says music director and choreographer, Janene Sheldon. “It was fun teaching the students some classic Bob Fosse moves to help bring the play to life visually.”
The cast includes the Leading Player, who oversees the magic and directs the action of the play, performed by Blair Holohan of Ottumwa; the young prince and heir to the throne Pippin, played by Dawson Brown of Ottumwa; King Charlemagne, played by Caleb Dalbey of Ottumwa; Charlemagne’s second son and Pippin’s half-brother Lewis, played by Dylan Baldwin of Ottumwa; Charlemagne’s conniving second wife Fastrada, played by Lisa Van Donselaar of Oskaloosa; Pippin’s grandmother Berthe, played by Faith Zanoni of Albia; Catherine, a charming young widow with a farm of her own, played by Jaryn Froah of Bloomfield; and Catherine’s young son Theo, played by Amber Lindley of Oskaloosa.
In addition, the ensemble for the show includes Alex Renneberg of Ottumwa, Brent Williams of Ottumwa, Richard Nissen of Packwood, Kaya Baca of Ottumwa, Julianna Barth of Centerville, Griffin Berndt of New London, Davis Nickel of Pleasantville, Grace Haring of Cambria, Erica Hayes of Centerville, Nicholas Millbrooks of Newton, Alex Lowe of Ottumwa and Adalia Keith of Hedrick.
Technical support for the show is provided by stage manager Demi Bingham of Chariton, sound board operator Jared Ford of Centerville, light board operator Rachel Showers of Albia, follow spot operator Pablo Alvarado of Ottumwa, and costumes/makeup assistant Katherine Rusch of Ottumwa.
With lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book by Roger O. Hirson, Pippin was originally directed on Broadway by Bob Fosse, who was also a contributor to the libretto. It is produced by special arrangement with Music Theatre International.