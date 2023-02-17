The Indian Hills JazzFest, a tradition that has been taking place for 30 years, will be held in St. John Auditorium on the Indian Hills Community College Ottumwa campus on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25.
The weekend of jazz will feature a high school jazz band competition on Friday from 10:45 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participating high schools this year will include Ottumwa, Waukee, Davis County, Oskaloosa, Centerville, Mt. Pleasant, Fort Madison, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Van Meter, Belle Plaine and North Mahaska.
Participating bands will perform and receive instructional comments from some of the finest professional musicians and clinicians from the state of Iowa.
The JazzFest concert at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night will include performances by the Indian Hills Jazz Band and a dynamic group of professional guest artists.
Among this year’s guest artists and clinicians are trumpeter Scott Davis from Des Moines, saxophonists Rich Burrows from Ottumwa, guitarist Steve Grismore from Iowa City, bassist Dave Altemeier from Des Moines and drummer Tim Crumley from Marion.
All events are free and open to the public. For further information, contact David Sharp at david.sharp@indianhills.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.