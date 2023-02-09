FAIRFIELD — Get ready to experience a thrilling night at the Fairfield Arts & Convention
Center. On Friday, Feb. 17, American singer-actress Lisa McClowry will perform a
one-woman Broadway-style tribute to the goddess of pop – Cher.
“The Beat Goes On” features all of Cher’s greatest hits, including “Believe,” “Strong Enough” and “If I Could Turn Back Time.” This spectacular live show is sure to blow audiences’ minds with its powerful renditions of Cher’s hits from the ‘60s all the way through today. McClowry flawlessly captures every aspect of playing Cher — from her singing and speaking voice to her signature walk, talk, costumes, makeup and mannerisms.
“The Beat Goes On” goes above and beyond with its state-of-the-art LED walls, video accompaniments, multiple costume changes and dynamic dialogue that will make it impossible for you not to get up on your feet. Don’t miss out on this electrifying opportunity to witness the nation’s #1 Cher tribute live on stage.
Fairfield Arts & Convention Center Box Office is now open for ticket purchases. Visit
fairfieldacc.com or call 641- 472-ARTS. Tickets are nearly sold out, so don’t wait long.
