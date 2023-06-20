OTTUMWA — Liverpool Legends “The Complete Beatles Experience” is set to perform at Ottumwa’s Bridge View Center Theater at7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26.
Tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday, June 23 at the Bridge View Center Ticket Office, open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., or online at bridgeviewcenter.com.
Liverpool Legends are four incredibly talented musicians/actors put together by Louise Harrison, sister of the late George Harrison, to honor her brother’s legacy, and re-create the band that changed the world forever.
Experience the complete history of The Beatles, starting with the early mop-top hits, such as “I Want To Hold Your Hand,” “She Loves You” and “Twist and Shout.” You’ll then take a Magical Mystery Tour down Penny Lane, through the psychedelic era of Sgt. Pepper. Sing and dance to classics like “Get Back,” “Here Comes the Sun” and “Hey Jude.”
This internationally acclaimed group has toured the world, with sold out performances in the United States, Europe, Mexico, Canada, Israel, Ukraine, India and South America. They have performed in prestigious venues such as The Cavern Club in Liverpool, Carnegie Hall and The Rose Bowl. They’ve also recorded at the world-famous Abbey Road Studios in London, and received a Grammy nomination for their work on “Fab Fan Memories – A Beatles Bond.”
Liverpool Legends have headlined their own show in Branson, Missouri since 2005. They have been awarded Best Band, Best Show, Best Tribute Show and received the Visitor’s Choice Award for Entertainer of the Year.
