CEDAR RAPIDS — Fifty-one films from around the world will be screened at the 2023 Cedar Rapids Independent Film Festival from April 14-16, including films created by residents of Ottumwa and Fairfield.
Insane Mike Saunders, Prescribed Films, of Ottumwa, will have his films “2:40 AM” and “Uninvited House Guest” screened in the professional short category. “A Spring for Ali” by Katherine Eid of the Maharishi International University in Fairfield will screen in the student documentary category.
The festival will be held at Collins Road Theatres in Marion, Iowa. A panel of judges awarded these films and others Official Selection status from a field of 99 entries, the most since 2007.
Selections include short and feature length narrative, documentary and freestyle (music video, film art and experimental) works across many genres, from students, hobbyists and seasoned professionals.
All films have an Iowa Connection, which could include: A crew or cast member who lived, worked or went to school in Iowa; a film that was produced, at least in part, in Iowa; or a story featuring an Iowa subject or Iowan (present or former, real or fictional).
Each film will screen twice over the weekend, and compete for Gold and Silver, Audience Choice, and Iowa Connection Awards at the Eddy Awards Ceremony, presented by Farmers State Bank, following Saturday night's screenings.
Student filmmakers have more to look forward to this year, as CRIFF expands to Student Cinema Sunday, where each student official selection will have at least one screening. In addition to competing for the $1,000 Collins Road Theatres Scholarship, students will now have their own Audience Choice Eddy, voted on by all attendees and awarded following Sunday's screenings.
Tickets are available through the Collins Road Theatres box office at collinsroadtheatres.com/location/CollinsRd5/criff.
CRIFF is sponsored in part by ProduceIowa, the state office of media production. Technology Sponsor is an event and video production company, Wired Production Group. The Eddy Awards Ceremony is presented by family-owned local community bank, Farmers State Bank.
The Cedar Rapids Independent Film Festival's mission is to encourage independent filmmakers with Iowa ties to continue improving their craft, to provide a place to specifically showcase their films, present a unique cultural event to the community, and to offer networking opportunities for the purpose of building connections between Iowa-connected filmmakers everywhere.
For more information, visit crifm.org.
