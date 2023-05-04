Love Irish music? Head to Indian Hills Community College on Saturday, May 6, for musical workshops and a performance by Hieland Storm.
Local band Hieland Storm will lead Irish music workshops where you can learn to sing in Irish style and play traditional Irish instruments. The workshops are from 1:30-3:30 p.m. in the M118 Arts & Science Building (enter by St. John Auditorium). The workshops are open to any age.
Hieland Storm will follow with a concert outside on the Marge Dodd Stage at 5 p.m. Bring a picnic and lawn chairs, and enjoy this popular ensemble. There is no admission charge for the Irish music workshops and for this family-friendly Music on the Green concert. In the event of rain, the concert will be in St. John Auditorium.
Hieland Storm will share their love of Irish history through the lens of music and will feature several types of musical instruments found in Irish bands throughout history. The Irish music workshops will feature the members of Hieland Storm: Tom Shadonix on fiddle, Paul Rogers on guitar, Bob Swanson on Irish bodhran drum and Tom Rogers on mandolin. Special lessons on Irish singing will be featured. Participants in the workshops will learn the call and response type of Irish singing and even play a traditional song with the band.
