OTTUMWA — Main Street Ottumwa will host the first of their brand new summer movie screening series called Dive-In Movies with the classic film “Jaws” at The Beach Ottumwa at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1.
Join them for an unforgettable summer movie event at the picturesque Beach Ottumwa, where they will bring the classic blockbuster "Jaws" to life in a thrilling and immersive way. As the sun sets over the horizon, creating a breathtaking backdrop, they invite you to settle in, feel the gentle breeze, and experience the ultimate "beachside" cinema under the stars.
Admission to the Beach Ottumwa is $10, which will include a floatie for the wave pool. Drinks (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) and Godfather's pizza will be available for purchase. This is a 21-plus event. Only the wave pool will be in use (no slides).
For more information, contact Main Street Ottumwa executive director Fred Zesiger at 641-814-5225 or visit our website at mainstreetottumwa.com/events.
