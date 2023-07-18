OTTUMWA — Main Street Ottumwa will host the second of their brand new summer movie screening series called Dive-In Movies with the hit film “Hot Tub Time Machine” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29 at The Beach Ottumwa.
Join them for an unforgettable summer movie event at the picturesque Beach Ottumwa, where they bring the time travel comedy "Hot Tub Time Machine" to life in a thrilling and immersive way. As the sun sets over the horizon, creating a breathtaking backdrop, they invite you to settle in, feel the gentle breeze and experience the ultimate "beachside" cinema under the stars.
Admission to the Beach Ottumwa is $10, which will include a floatie for the wave pool for the first 80 people through the door. Drinks (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) and Godfather's pizza will be available for purchase. This is a 21-plus event. Only the wave pool will be in use (no slides).
For more information, contact Main Street Ottumwa executive director Fred Zesiger at (641) 814-5225 or visit mainstreetottumwa.com/events.
