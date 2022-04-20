FAIRFIELD — The Barhydt Organ Series will present a concert with Jed Poust at the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center on Friday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m.
Admission to the Barhydt Organ Spotlight Series is free. Voluntary donations will be accepted at the door.
Poust's expertise at the keys spans centuries of music. With a program that swings
from Baroque to Big Band, Bach to Broadway, Poust's playful moxie allows the versatility of the majestic organ to shine through. Listeners will be entranced as he romances the Barhydt Organ — and the audience — with Bach, Pachelbel, Dubois, show tunes, 1930s and 40s hits, plus a few surprises thrown in just for fun, all with his signature flair. The audience will leave with an extra jaunt in their step and a new appreciation for the timelessness of this impressive instrument.
Poust has been the organist at Riverside United Methodist church in Moline, Ill. for the past 32 years. Prior to that, he was the organist at the Orion United Methodist Church for 13 years. While in Orion, he helped remove and reinstall the church's Hinners pipe organ into their remodeled sanctuary. He played for the rededication recital of that organ and has played several recitals at Riverside United Methodist Church. Poust has also performed for the Friends of Chamber Music of the Quad Cities as well as in Maquoketa and Fairfield. He has also played the Bennett pipe organ at Butterworth Center for numerous events.
Poust began his study of the organ in the seventh grade and continued taking private lessons at Augustana College in Rock Island, Ill. While at Augustana, he also studied with Carol Hawkins at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Davenport. In 2011, Poust retired from teaching in the Moline School System after 35 years. He continues to practice his skills at home on a three manual Phoenix organ.