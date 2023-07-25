Enjoy an evening of live music performed by David Sharp on saxophone and Jamie Poulsen on keyboard Sunday, Aug. 27 at the home of Cherielynn Westrich and Ross McCombs.
The gathering begins with a social at 6 p.m., followed by a private concert in a beautiful outdoor pool setting featuring easy listening music from the 70s and other favorites.
The evening will include a fondue fun-do offering and a selection of wine, beer, and soft drinks throughout the evening. Put together some friends, bring your lawn chairs and enjoy what is sure to be a memorable evening of live and up-close entertainment performed by professional musicians.
The Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra is passionate about bringing live music to the people of Ottumwa and southeast Iowa. This private concert is an opportunity to enjoy your favorite melodies while socializing with your friends and those who work behind the scenes to coordinate 50-plus musicians and music professionals in our fair city.
Sharp was a long-time member of the Nebraska Jazz Orchestra saxophone section before moving to Ottumwa, where he is professor of music at Indian Hills Community College, having served the college since his arrival in 1998. He has been associate conductor for the Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra since 2013.
Sharp has performed with several national and internationally renowned jazz and pop artists, including Aretha Franklin, Frankie Valli, the Woody Herman Orchestra, Mel Tormé, Claudio Roditi, Karrin Allyson, Dave Stryker, Lou Rawls, Rod Stewart, Shirley Jones, Ana Gasteyer and Steve Lippia. He has also performed in pit orchestras of numerous Broadway national touring productions.
Poulsen has been playing piano for 55 years. A former full time composer and music producer, Poulsen is instructor of music – piano and music theory at Simpson College. He is also a regular for ‘“No Strings Attached,” the Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra Big Band. He was trained as a classical pianist but plays over 100 jazz gigs a year in Des Moines and throughout Iowa. Among the awards he has received are 21 Addy Awards for local and regional commercial music, 11 Telly Awards (showcasing the best work created within television and video nationally) and Best Score at the Iowa Film Awards five times/ He was also a semi-finalist at the American Prize in Orchestral Competition in 2014 and 2015. Poulsen has had three major orchestral works commissioned and premiered by the Des Moines Symphony.
Other hosts for the evening are Patty and Alan Babb, and Maggie and Bob Morrissey. Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased on the Ottumwa Symphony website at ottumwasymphonyorchestra.net. Reservations can also be made by email at rsvppartybythepool@gmail.com, with payment upon arrival. All proceeds from this event will assist the Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra in performing six concerts annually in Ottumwa.
