Back by popular demand, the Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra will present Tenors & Tapas @ ToCA at the Gleich Family Theatre at Temple of the Creative Arts, located at 529 E. Main Street in Ottumwa on Friday, Feb. 18.
Festivities begin at 7 p.m. with appetizers and tapas prepared by gourmet chefs of the Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra Board of Directors. Beer, wine and soft drinks will be available for purchase. The social hours will be a chance for attendees to enjoy the ambience of the historic venue that is the Temple of Creative Arts and as preparation for great music, company and cuisine. The Tenors performance will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Local and nationally recognized tenors will include Dennis Willhoit, John Concepcion, Mitch Usasz, Kyle Roemerman and David Bossou. They represent a wide range of styles and experience but share a genuine musical gift, a love of performing, a commitment to quality and a passion for delivering their very best. The variety of music will range from opera to crooners.
Tickets for the evening are $50 each and are available on the Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra website at ottumwasymphonyorchestra.com or by calling Maggie for reservations at 641-680-0516. Seating is limited to 60 in the intimate Gleich Family Theatre.
In addition to this experience, the Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra presents six concerts each year in Ottumwa, beginning with the Fall Concert, the Merry & Bright Concert in December, followed by Christmas Ball, also in December, the Winter Concert in February, the Spring Concert May, and Music-on-the-Green in June.
