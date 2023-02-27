The Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of conductor and music director Dr. William LaRue Jones, will present its Winter Concert “Featuring Our Own” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4 in St. John Auditorium on the campus of Indian Hills Community College.
As the title implies, featured soloists will include accomplished musicians who are members of the Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra. This concert is sponsored in part by Community 1st Credit Union and the Margaret Vittetoe Memorial.
The concert opens with “Concerto Grosso in F major, Op. 1, No 4” by Benedetto Marcello, which will feature soloists Junhong Zhou and Sheng Ho Wang on violin, as well as Donghee Han on viola. It will be followed by “Symphony No. 8” by Ludwig van Beethoven (“Allegro vivace e con brio,” “Allegretto scherzando” and “Tempo di Menuetto and Allegro vivace”).
Following intermission, the orchestra will perform “Sinfonia Concertante KV-Anh.9” by W.A. Mozart, which features soloists Amy Christensen on oboe, Lisa Moore Wissenberg on clarinet, Kristen Ronning on French horn and Thomas McNamar on bassoon. The concert concludes with “Overture to Barber of Seville” by Gioachino Rossini.
Featured artists for the evening are sponsored by gifts to the Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra received in memory of Margaret Vittetoe. Vittetoe served on the Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra Board of Directors since its 19th season, from 2005-2006, and remained a member of the board until her passing in 2022. She sold tickets at each concert over the years, and her pleasant smile greeted everyone.
Vittetoe served on the OSO Nomination Committee as well as the Fall Dinner Committee. Her friendliness and dedication will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Admission to the concert is by season ticket or $25 at the door. K-12 students and Indian Hills students are admitted free with student I.D. All proceeds assist the Ottumwa Symphony in costs associated with producing concerts at the highest level for citizens of Ottumwa and surrounding communities.
