OTTUMWA — When the touring production "ABBA-Solutely Christmas Show" comes to the Bridge View Center on Thursday, Dec. 8, the Ottumwa Area Community Children’s Chorus will join the professional musicians on stage to lend some local talent to this homage to the iconic Swedish pop group.
"ABBA-Solutely Christmas Show" features ABBA hits with a mix of Christmas music. Seventeen children from the Ottumwa Area Community Chorus, ages 5-14, will accompany the tribute band on stage during the songs “I Have A Dream” and “Let it Snow.”
The producers of "ABBA-Solutely Christmas Show" approached OACC director Christine Bergan looking for a talented children’s choir that could hold its own with a rock band in front of an audience. The show commonly reaches out to local children’s choirs, making donations to their music program in exchange for student participation.
“We most sincerely appreciate being asked to perform on stage as a part of this exciting 'ABBA-Solutely Christmas Show,'" Bergan said in a statement. "This has provided a wonderful opportunity for members of the Ottumwa Area Community Children’s Chorus to catch a glimpse of what it might be like to perform with a touring production. What an incredibly unique and unforgettable experience for them all."
The children’s chorus includes OACC members Ben Nauman, Makaylah Howard, Noelia Hernandez, Kezia Bame, Kimberlynn Young, Ariel Adkison, Joey Naumann, Kayleigh Wanner, Winnie Young, Arya Anderson, Elsie Young, Alana Howard, Evelyn Selby and Anthony Howard, who will perform in the show.
Despite their young age, most of the children's choir members are ABBA fans.
"My favorite ABBA song is ‘I Have A Dream,’" 5-year-old Arya Anderson said.
The performers also look forward to the production.
“It’s great to share the stage with kids because you never quite know what they are going to do, and usually it’s the littlest one that steals the show," said Karie Seasock, who plays Agnetha in the show.
"ABBA-Solutely Christmas Show" will begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. Tickets are $29, $39 and $49, plus ticket fees. Discounts are offered for senior citizens, students, active military personnel and groups.
Tickets are available online at ticketmaster.com and at the Bridge View Center ticket office, which is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Bridge View Center is located at 102 Church St. in Ottumwa.
The show is appropriate for all ages.
