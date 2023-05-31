“The good old summertime” is a phrase that means something to everyone, though that something may look different. Perhaps it’s boating at the lake; maybe eating watermelon in the backyard and drinking out of the garden hose; gardening, swimming or driving around with the windows down and the stereo up.
Whatever images come to mind, Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra invites you to make new memories to cherish by sharing an evening of great music under the open sky.
The concert, “The Good Old Summertime,” sponsored by Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation, will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 11 on the Marge Dodd Stage at Indian Hills Community College. Associate conductor David Sharp will take up his baton for the event once again to lead the musicians.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and picnic supper to enjoy as the orchestra plays.
“There will be a lot of variety in the program that should appeal to a very wide audience … Everything from old-time waltzes to Vivaldi, Rodrigo, Duke Ellington, Mancini, Brazilian tunes, Don Henley, and Earth, Wind, and Fire,” Sharp said, who arranged all of the music for the concert. “I always look forward to hearing my arrangements performed by an awesome group of musicians in a beautiful outdoor setting.”
Classical guitarist and Ottumwa native Sean Six will be a featured soloist. Six began his musical career at the age of nine with a rented instrument and group lessons at Reifsnyder’s Music Shop in Ottumwa. His musical instructors have included such prolific players as Gary Hutchison and Paul Mendy; it was inspiration from Mendy that led Six to the rich tradition of the classical guitar.
Bring a picnic, favorite beverage, a comfortable chair, and, of course, friends and family. In case of rain or inclement weather, the concert will be moved indoors to the Hellyer Student Life Center right next to the stage. In the event of cancellation, the public will be notified by 3 p.m. There is no charge for admission, though a free-will offering will be taken.
