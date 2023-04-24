The final concert of the initial season for the Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra’s Youth Orchestras — the Philharmonic Orchestra and the Symphonic Orchestra — was held on Saturday, April 22 at First Presbyterian Church in Ottumwa.
The orchestras are under the direction of Yixue Snow Zhang, music director and conductor. An audience of 125-plus was duly impressed and gave them a standing ovation at the completion of the concert.
The Philharmonic Orchestra is composed of string students in grades 6-8, while the Symphonic Orchestra includes string, wind and percussion students in grades 9–12. Students from Ottumwa and Cardinal schools comprise a majority of the orchestras, and students from Pella, Oskaloosa, Van Buren, Pekin, Davis County, Fairfield and Fort Madison have joined in this unique high-quality experience for youth in Ottumwa and the surrounding communities.
The Philharmonic Orchestra opened the program performing “Spring from the Four Seasons” by Vivaldi, “The Hunt: From String Quartet No. 17” by Mozart, “The Blue Danube Waltz” by Strauss and “The Bottomless Ptzz” by Dabczynski. The Symphonic Orchestra followed with “Fanfare for the Common Man” by Copland, “New World Symphony Theme” by Dvorak, “The Planets” by Holst, “Surprise Symphony (second movement)” by Haydn and “Farandole” by Bizet.
The finale by the Combined Youth Orchestras were “Ode to Joy” by Beethoven and “Radetzky March” by Strauss. The Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra is proud to have teamed with the Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation to initiate a Youth Orchestra for the city, which will continue to grow in the future.
Auditions for youth interested in joining the Youth Orchestra for next season will be held at the Ottumwa High School Orchestra Room on May 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Musicians need to prepare 1-minute of music, plus a few scales. Auditions are open to string players in grades 6-8 in the 2023-24 school year, and for string, wind, and percussion players in grades 9–12. To audition, contact Luke Miller, Youth Orchestra manager at lmillerteacher@gmail.com or call 641-680-3126 to schedule an audition time.
