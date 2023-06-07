OTTUMWA — With a summer full of festivals and fairs in North America, Pop Evil are continuing their Skeletons Tour this summer with special guest Eva Under Fire at Ottumwa’s Bridge View Center at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17.
Tickets are $32 for general admission and on sale now at the Bridge View Center Ticket Office Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. or online at BridgeViewCenter.com. Tickets will go up to $35 on the day of the event.
The band’s new album, “Skeletons,” was released on March 17 via MNRK Heavy and features Ryan Kirby (Fit For a King), Blake Allison (Devours The Day) and Zillion. The 11 tracks include the single, “Eye of the Storm,” which landed at the #5 Most Played Song in 2022 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Chart, and recent singles, “Paranoid (Crash & Burn)” (currently Top 10 at Rock Radio), and “Dead Reckoning (Ft. Fit For A King).”
Pop Evil has massive anthems and built a new rock ’n roll institution on a foundation of showmanship, raw relatability and hard rock hooks, both forward-thinking and timeless from frontman Leigh Kakaty, lead guitarist Nick Fuelling, rhythm guitarist Dave Grahs, bassist Joey "Chicago" Walser and drummer Hayley Cramer. No matter the headline-grabbing declarations from legendary icons, lamenting the changing of the guard, the slow-burning success of Pop Evil demonstrates the hunger for hard-hitting honest music persisting worldwide.
The band has amassed eight number one singles, five Top 5 singles, and seven Top 10 singles, totaling an incredible 20 Top 10 singles throughout their career.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.