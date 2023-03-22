OTTUMWA — Northern Ireland Christian folk-rock worship band Rend Collective will be bringing The Whosever Tour to the Bridge View Center Theater this Sunday at 7 p.m., featuring special guest Sean Curran.
Join the band on their headlining tour this February and March, playing favorites like “My Lighthouse,” “Counting Every Blessing” and “Build Your Kingdom Here,” as well as new music from their recently released album, “Whosoever!” Curran is the singer of songs, like “Bigger Than I Thought,” “1,000 Names” and “All Praise.”
Tickets for Rend Collective are $24, $29, $35, and $78 for VIP (includes a photo with Rend Collective at show conclusion). Tickets may be purchased at the Bridge View Center Ticket Office (Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m to 5 p.m.) or online at bridgeviewcenter.com.
